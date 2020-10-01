Caliber Calls for Public Nominations for Vehicle Gifts to Frontline Heroes in Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles and New York

Living its purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life, Caliber, and its portfolio of automotive services brands that include Caliber Auto Care, Caliber Auto Glass, in addition to Caliber Collision the largest auto collision repair company in the U.S., is extending its ‘Restoring You’ community and teammate program. In collaboration with its insurance partners as part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program, Caliber will be gifting restored vehicles to frontline medical workers, medical support staff, and first responders who are helping fight the pandemic.

Nominations can be made online and will be received through mid-October.

Caliber Collision, with its 1,173 centers across 33 states is committed to repairing and maintaining the vehicles of all drivers and fleet operators. During this extraordinary time, the company recognizes a particular need among medical workers, their support staff and first responders, many of whom may worry about how they’ll get to work and elsewhere for daily necessities without reliable transportation. Caliber aims to help ease this hardship by gifting newly refurbished vehicles to deserving recipients.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made us think differently about how we serve our communities as an organization,” Steve Grimshaw, CEO of Caliber, said. “We have seen communities banding together during this challenging time, yet we recognize that there are still needs for reliable, safe transportation among those who have been working so hard to fight this pandemic – those in frontline roles as medical workers, medical support staff, and first responders. We know that the current environment is putting a severe strain on these workers and their families, and we want to provide them with the gift of transportation through our long-standing partnership with insurance carriers and the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program.”

As part of its Restoring You initiative, giftings will occur in areas with concentrated needs, including Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, and New York Metro.

Caliber invites the public to nominate a worthy healthcare worker, medical support staff or first responder in these markets to receive a refurbished vehicle from a local Caliber center and teammates.

Since 2012, Caliber has teamed up with its insurance partners to gift more than 500 vehicles to veterans, active duty service members and others in need of reliable transportation. Today, Caliber is directing its efforts to aid crucial frontline healthcare workers and first responders, while inviting the public at large to participate by nominating those who have given so much to communities during this time of need.