Axalta Partners with Korea Polytechnics Gangneung Campus on Refinish Training

Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) and Korea Polytechnics Gangneung Campus signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to offer automotive refinish coating education to college students and Axalta customers in Korea. As part of the partnership, Axalta and Korea Polytechnics will jointly provide refinish training programs to increase the number of skilled refinish talent in the region. As part of the agreement, Axalta will supply its world-class refinish waterborne paints under the Spies-Hecker, Permahyd Hi-TEC and Cromax EZ brands for the training.

Tae-Hwa Hong, Managing Director of Axalta Korea said, “We are pleased to partner with Korea Polytechnics Gangneung Campus to provide joint