Allstate Announces 3,800 Staff Reduction as Part of Restructuring Plan

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced that to lower costs, a restructuring plan is being implemented which will impact approximately 3,800 employees primarily in claims, sales, service and support functions.

Allstate logoAccording to the company, the move is part of its multi-year Transformative Growth Plan with a goal to increase personal property-liability market share by expanding customer access, improving customer value and investing in marketing and technology. Customer access has been expanded by merging the Esurance and Allstate brand direct operations. Improving customer value includes improving the competitive price position of auto insurance, which requires cost reductions to maintain margins.

 “Implementing

