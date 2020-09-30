CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / MSO Symposium Announces Major Changes to Program Format

MSO Symposium Announces Major Changes to Program Format

By Leave a Comment

The 2020 MSO Symposium will take place November 9-13 as a series of webinars, scheduled to start daily at 3 p.m. EST. In addition to the daily 90-120 minute webinars, the biggest change will be that all five days will be free to the entire industry.

MSO Symposium logoMSO Symposium organizers are encouraging all industry stakeholders to attend and experience this one of a kind opportunity to learn from some of the brightest minds in the industry.

The outline below provides a sneak peek into the topics and leaders that will be facilitating a week that should be enlightening and educational. Additional

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey