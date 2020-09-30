Kent Automotive Adds Lift King Line for Heavy-Duty Repairs

Kent Automotive, a division of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS), announced an agreement to distribute Lift King portable lifting equipment to collision repair shops, service departments and trucking companies.

The Lift King product mechanically lifts and moves semi-truck hoods, car or truck doors and pickup beds, and provides shops with new levels of productivity, safety and quality.

“The opportunity to partner with Kent Automotive gives us a knowledgeable field sales team and distribution network to help some of the busiest and largest collision shops and trucking companies across the country,” said Lyn Tetreau, CEO, Network 1 Solutions, manufacturer of Lift King.