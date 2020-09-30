Agero Offers Insurers Ability to Add Ridesharing Option for Vehicle Owners After an Accident

Agero, the provider of driver assistance services, announced it has enhanced its digital accident claims management platform to include a new rideshare option for insurers interested in offering alternative transportation to policyholders involved in an accident.

The new option, serviced by transportation network company Lyft, complements existing rental car provisions on many policies to improve flexibility for insurers, while also boosting customer satisfaction. Participating insurers can now offer alternative transportation from the scene of an accident, or at any point during the repair process.

“The time and complexity of vehicle repairs has been steadily growing, and the pandemic has only