CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Admiral Seguros To Use Tractable Artificial Intelligence To Assess Vehicle Damage in Spain

Admiral Seguros To Use Tractable Artificial Intelligence To Assess Vehicle Damage in Spain

By Leave a Comment

For the first time, an insurer in Spain, Admiral Seguros, the Spanish subsidiary of global insurer Admiral, is using artificial intelligence (AI) to create damage valuations and to generate an offer of immediate payment on damaged vehicles.

Tractable logoTo do this, Admiral Seguros is using an AI solution, developed by the technology company Tractable, which evaluates vehicle damage with photos sent through a web application. The app, via the AI, completes the complex manual tasks that an advisor would normally perform and produces a damage assessment in seconds, often without the need for further review.

Upon receiving the assessment, Admiral Seguros

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey