Admiral Seguros To Use Tractable Artificial Intelligence To Assess Vehicle Damage in Spain

For the first time, an insurer in Spain, Admiral Seguros, the Spanish subsidiary of global insurer Admiral, is using artificial intelligence (AI) to create damage valuations and to generate an offer of immediate payment on damaged vehicles.

To do this, Admiral Seguros is using an AI solution, developed by the technology company Tractable, which evaluates vehicle damage with photos sent through a web application. The app, via the AI, completes the complex manual tasks that an advisor would normally perform and produces a damage assessment in seconds, often without the need for further review.

Upon receiving the assessment, Admiral Seguros