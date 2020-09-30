1Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Arizona

Marks network’s entry into state.

1Collision has added Cutting Edge Collision in Tucson, Ariz. as its first collision center in the state. Cutting Edge is owned and operated by Gary Hagen Jr.

Hagen said, “We are excited to become affiliated as the first 1Collision location in Arizona, and look forward to 1Collision helping our business grow in a number of areas from marketing to performance coaching.”

1Collision President Jim Keller commented, “Gary has great knowledge and experience and is recognized for his commitment to safe, proper, and high-quality collision services. We are delighted to welcome Gary into our family of