CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / 1Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Arizona

1Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Arizona

By Leave a Comment

Marks network’s entry into state.

1Collision has added Cutting Edge Collision in Tucson, Ariz. as its first collision center in the state. Cutting Edge is owned and operated by Gary Hagen Jr.

Hagen said, “We are excited to become affiliated as the first 1Collision location in Arizona, and look forward to 1Collision helping our business grow in a number of areas from marketing to performance coaching.”

1Collision President Jim Keller commented, “Gary has great knowledge and experience and is recognized for his commitment to safe, proper, and high-quality collision services. We are delighted to welcome Gary into our family of

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey