CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Tokio Marine Indonesia Implements Shift AI Anti-Fraud Technology

Tokio Marine Indonesia Implements Shift AI Anti-Fraud Technology

By Leave a Comment

Shift Technology announced that PT Asuransi Tokio Marine Indonesia has deployed Shift Technology’s Force fraud detection solution for auto claims. As a result, the technology will become a crucial element in the insurance carrier’s overarching fraud prevention strategy.

Shift TechnologyTokio Marine Indonesia is one of the largest general insurers in the country.

 “Through our work with Shift, we believe we can implement a fraud fighting strategy that is as much about supporting our trustworthy customers as it is about identifying potentially fraudulent activities,” explained Saloon Tham, Chief Executive Officer of Tokio Marine Asia Pte Ltd. “We are all aware that fraud

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey