Tokio Marine Indonesia Implements Shift AI Anti-Fraud Technology

Shift Technology announced that PT Asuransi Tokio Marine Indonesia has deployed Shift Technology’s Force fraud detection solution for auto claims. As a result, the technology will become a crucial element in the insurance carrier’s overarching fraud prevention strategy.

Tokio Marine Indonesia is one of the largest general insurers in the country.

“Through our work with Shift, we believe we can implement a fraud fighting strategy that is as much about supporting our trustworthy customers as it is about identifying potentially fraudulent activities,” explained Saloon Tham, Chief Executive Officer of Tokio Marine Asia Pte Ltd. “We are all aware that fraud