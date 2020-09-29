Mitchell Announces Enhanced AutocheX Digital Services Through UpdatePromise Collaboration

Mitchell today announced plans to enhance its AutocheX portfolio of consumer communication services through a joint collaboration with UpdatePromise.

In addition to expanding its AutocheX consumer satisfaction index (CSI) service, Mitchell will introduce new digital solutions for repair status messaging to vehicle owners and online reputation management for collision repairers. The new products will be offered under the AutocheX brand and marketed as “AutocheX, powered by UpdatePromise”.

“We’re excited about working with an industry leader such as UpdatePromise to bring new and enhanced services to our AutocheX product line,” said Jack Rozint, Senior Vice President of Repair Sales at Mitchell.