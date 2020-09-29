CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Mitchell Announces Enhanced AutocheX Digital Services Through UpdatePromise Collaboration

Mitchell Announces Enhanced AutocheX Digital Services Through UpdatePromise Collaboration

By Leave a Comment

Mitchell today announced plans to enhance its AutocheX portfolio of consumer communication services through a joint collaboration with UpdatePromise.

Mitchell logo squareIn addition to expanding its AutocheX consumer satisfaction index (CSI) service, Mitchell will introduce new digital solutions for repair status messaging to vehicle owners and online reputation management for collision repairers. The new products will be offered under the AutocheX brand and marketed as “AutocheX, powered by UpdatePromise”.

 “We’re excited about working with an industry leader such as UpdatePromise to bring new and enhanced services to our AutocheX product line,” said Jack Rozint, Senior Vice President of Repair Sales at Mitchell.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey