Classic Collision Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Florida

Classic Collision, LLC, the Atlanta based multiple collision repair facility operator, announced two separate acquisitions including Collision Professionals, Inc. in Port St. Lucie, Fla. and Treasure Coast Auto Collision in Stuart, Fla. The two acquisitions bring the total number of Classic Collision’s locations in Florida to 14. The company now operates 41 centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and South Carolina.

With these acquisitions, Collision Professionals will be known as Classic Collision Port Saint Lucie and Treasure Coast Auto Collision will be known as Classic Collision Treasure Coast.

“We are excited to be part of Classic’s expansion into new Florida markets