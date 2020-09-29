CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Virginia

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center Chester, a 10,000 square foot facility on three acres of property located at 10360 Chester Road, in Chester, Va.

Alan Conner, owner of both this center and the CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center in Richmond, Va., is a long time industry expert, as his family has built a reputation of being a trusted resource for collision repairs for over 50 years.

“Vehicles are more complex than ever before, so our team needs to be sure we are staying up-to-date on the latest repair technologies to keep our quality commitment to