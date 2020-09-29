Boyd Group Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Wisconsin

Expands presence in Milwaukee market.

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of two collision repair centers in Hales Corners and Milwaukee, Wisc. The locations previously operated as Auto Body Express (Hales Corners) and Lou’s Auto Body (Milwaukee).

Milwaukee, located on the western shore of Lake Michigan, is the largest city in Wisconsin with a metropolitan area population of over two million. Often referred to as the City of Festivals as a result of the many cultural events hosted throughout the year, Milwaukee is also well known for its annual summer music festival which can bring more than 800 bands