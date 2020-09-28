NADA and SEMA Among Groups Raising Concerns on California Gas-Powered Car Phaseout

Both the National Automobile Dealers Association and the Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Association (SEMA) raised concerns with the announcement last week of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order to require all new vehicles to emit zero-emissions by 2035. The California New Car Dealers Association and Alliance of Automotive Innovators had previously raised concerns about the impact on consumers and the state’s infrastructure preparedness to accommodate the large electric vehicle fleet that would be required to meet the goals of the order.

As a result of the order, the California Air Resources Board will develop regulations to mandate that 100 percent