Fix Auto Canada Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Ontario

Fix Auto Canada announced that Fix Auto Toronto Junction joined its network in Ontario.

President and Owner, John Tsoumaris has been in the collision industry for almost 50 years. He started in the business of repairing cars as a hobby on weeknights and weekends after high school. He quickly realized that cars were his passion and went full throttle, learning every aspect of the collision repair industry.

“I was always fascinated with cars. I loved driving them, taking them apart to see how they ticked, putting them back together, or repairing a car for a client,” says Tsoumaris. “My favorite