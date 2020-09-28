CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Auto Canada Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Ontario

Fix Auto Canada Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Ontario

By Leave a Comment

Fix Auto Canada announced that Fix Auto Toronto Junction joined its network in Ontario.

Fix Auto LogoPresident and Owner, John Tsoumaris has been in the collision industry for almost 50 years. He started in the business of repairing cars as a hobby on weeknights and weekends after high school. He quickly realized that cars were his passion and went full throttle, learning every aspect of the collision repair industry.

 “I was always fascinated with cars. I loved driving them, taking them apart to see how they ticked, putting them back together, or repairing a car for a client,” says Tsoumaris. “My favorite

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey