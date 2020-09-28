Crash Champions Acquires Three Collision Repair Centers in Kansas City Market

The multiple shop operator now has five locations in Missouri.

Crash Champions announced today the acquisition of Precision Collision Centers in the Kansas City metro area. Precision Collision’s three locations in Platte City, Pleasant Valley and Gladstone, will all immediately transition operations to Crash Champions.

Precision Collision was founded by Chris Jones in 2004 and grew to include three locations throughout Kansas City. Like Crash Champions, Precision has become a name known in the community for high quality manufacturer certified repairs and superior customer service.

“We are extremely excited and proud to enter the Kansas City, Missouri market with a