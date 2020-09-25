U.S. Gasoline Consumption Up for Second Week in a Row on Week Ending September 18

Four-week moving average remains over 9% below last year.

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that gasoline consumption for the week ending September 18 was up slightly versus the previous week and the four-week moving average remains within the 9-10% range below last year’s levels.

The weekly gasoline consumption statistic is a leading indicator of traffic volume that influences auto claims.

For the week ending September 18, gasoline consumption was up 0.4% versus the previous week. This is the second week-on-week gain in a row. For the week ending September 11, gasoline consumption had been