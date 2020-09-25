CollisionWeek

Merimen and Claim Genius Announces Agreement to Deploy Auto Claim AI Solution

Claim Genius and Merimen Technologies announced the signing of a strategic agreement for under which Merimen will bring Claim Genius’s real time damage estimates for passenger vehicles into its TrueSight suite of analytics products.

Claim Genius logoMerimen will then introduce it to its network of global and regional insurance carriers across 10 countries in Asia and the UAE.

This new product, TrueSight AI Imaging, will have an integrated workflow solution. It will drive better efficiencies, speed, accuracy and productivity improvements for the automobile insurance services sector. Once the service is implemented, clients will be able to get an instant estimate for repair

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

