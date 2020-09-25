Merimen and Claim Genius Announces Agreement to Deploy Auto Claim AI Solution

Claim Genius and Merimen Technologies announced the signing of a strategic agreement for under which Merimen will bring Claim Genius’s real time damage estimates for passenger vehicles into its TrueSight suite of analytics products.

Merimen will then introduce it to its network of global and regional insurance carriers across 10 countries in Asia and the UAE.

This new product, TrueSight AI Imaging, will have an integrated workflow solution. It will drive better efficiencies, speed, accuracy and productivity improvements for the automobile insurance services sector. Once the service is implemented, clients will be able to get an instant estimate for repair