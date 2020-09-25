Cybersecurity Focus of CIECA October 26 Webinar

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced its next CIECAST webinar, Cybersecurity for the Collision Repair Industry, is scheduled for Monday, October 26 at noon (EDT).

Registration for the October 26 CIECA event is available online.

Mike Anderson, owner of Collision Advice, and David Willett, underwriting (VCE) value creation executive at ProSight Specialty Insurance, will present. All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend.

The one-hour live presentation, being held during National Cybersecurity Month, will offer an overview of cybersecurity, how it affects the collision repair industry and what can be done to prepare for