Auto Retail Sales Projected to Post First Gain Since February

Sales benefited by two additional selling days and Labor Day holiday in September.

New-vehicle retail sales in September are expected to be up from a year ago, according to a joint forecast developed jointly by J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Retail sales are projected to reach 1,157,800 units, a 3.4% increase compared with September 2019. Reporting the same numbers without controlling for the number of selling days translates to an increase of 12.4% from a year ago. While the increase vs. September 2019 is substantial, it’s important to recognize that it is being aided by the industry sales reporting calendar.