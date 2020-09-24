CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Study Shows Dramatic Increases in Vaping Marijuana

Study Shows Dramatic Increases in Vaping Marijuana

By Leave a Comment

University of Michigan study illustrates increase in marijuana use among US college students and young adults.

Vaping marijuana and vaping nicotine have increased dramatically among 19-to-22-year-olds, with both more than doubling between 2017 and 2019, according to the University of Michigan’s annual U.S. national Monitoring the Future Panel Study.

Marijuana Use

Use of marijuana in any form in 2019 among young adults was at or near the highest levels seen over the past four decades.

The results come on the heels of increased concerns about the use of marijuana on the incidence of impaired driving. Earlier this year, the AAA Foundation

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey