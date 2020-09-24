Fix Auto Canada Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Nova Scotia

Fix Auto announced the addition of Fix Auto Truro to the network of independently-owned collision repair centers to its network in the Salmon River community, in central Nova Scotia, Canada.

Kevin Burgess, President of Fix Auto Truro, said, “We are confident of building a successful partnership with Fix Network that employs the best-in-class operating processes and delivers exceptional network support. Fix Auto’s high service standards and years of experience in the body shop business aligns well with our own philosophy of guaranteeing our loyal clientele complete peace of mind.”

“Fix Auto Truro is an important addition to the Fix Network