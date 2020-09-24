CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Auto Canada Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Nova Scotia

Fix Auto Canada Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Nova Scotia

By Leave a Comment

Fix Auto announced the addition of Fix Auto Truro to the network of independently-owned collision repair centers to its network in the Salmon River community, in central Nova Scotia, Canada.

Fix Auto Truro

Kevin Burgess, President of Fix Auto Truro, said, “We are confident of building a successful partnership with Fix Network that employs the best-in-class operating processes and delivers exceptional network support. Fix Auto’s high service standards and years of experience in the body shop business aligns well with our own philosophy of guaranteeing our loyal clientele complete peace of mind.”

 “Fix Auto Truro is an important addition to the Fix Network

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey