UTI Launches Blended Learning Initiative

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI) is evolving its learning model and will blend UTI’s hands-on training with instructor-facilitated online instruction. The learning model will not only increase access for students but will also better prepare them to be life-long learners. Students will continue to receive the industry-aligned hands-on lab training UTI is known for and the blended delivery model will allow UTI to continue to optimize the physical footprint at each of its campuses.

“Our response to the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated our journey toward blended learning and, because today’s technicians perform many day-to-day tasks and continuing education courses online or