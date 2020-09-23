Secure Vehicle Interface Demo Illustrates Vehicle Data Access Solution for European Regulators

The Auto Care Association, along with Michelin and Enterprise Holdings, produced a demonstration on September 8 for the European Commission and other interested constituents around the world on the Secure Vehicle Interface (SVI). SVI is a standards-based technology that enables cyber secure access to in-vehicle data to trusted third parties.

The European Commission is currently working towards delivering a legislative proposal on the critical topic of access to in-vehicle data, which will define the future of the mobility ecosystem in Europe and around the world.

Viewed globally by over 300 participants, the webinar included a live demonstration of the capabilities