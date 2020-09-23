CSN Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Alberta

CSN Collision Centres announced the addition of CSN Darv’s located in Lloydminster, Alberta, Canada, roughly 3-hours east of Edmonton, to its collision repair network.

Formerly known as Darv’s Autobody, CSN Darv’s has been serving the Lloydminster community since 1979. Neil Wilkinson began his career in collision repair in 1983 and after spending more than 25 years on the bench as a repairer, Neil and his wife Wendy purchased the business in 2011 and haven’t looked back since. With decades of experience on the floor and almost 10 years managing his own collision repair business, Wilkinson decided it was the right