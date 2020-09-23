Collision Repair Facility Sales Improved in August

Respondents to our most recent survey indicate sales in August at best level compared to last year since February. September projected to continue improving.

Collision repair facility operators responding to the most recent CollisionWeek Collision Repair Business Conditions survey covering August reported that sales continued to be depressed compared to last year but had improved to the best level year over year since the pandemic impacted travel in March. Asked to project September sales compared to last year repairers project further improvements.

As our earlier studies had indicated, business had been fairly robust for many respondents in January and February,