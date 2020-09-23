AASP/MA Hosts 84 Golfers at Association Fundraiser

On September 16, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) hosted its annual Golf Outing at the Blackstone National Golf Club in Sutton. The event, a fundraiser for the association, helps further its mission of protecting consumers and the collision repair industry in Massachusetts.

“We had a very successful day and were able to pull it off well despite the COVID-19 challenges, which required us to run things differently this year,” shares AASP/MA Executive Director Evangelos “Lucky” Papageorg. “We