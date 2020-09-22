Sherwin-Williams Launches Quality App to Improve Collision Repair Process

Sherwin Williams Automotive Finishes announced the launch of its Collision Core Quality mobile app, available to collision centers as a single app purchase, that verifies and validates the repair process in real-time with a focus on error elimination and labor optimization. The app is the first of a planned suite of intelligent and fully-mobile applications under the Collision Core banner.

“Quality is the foundation of a stable, sustainable and successful business,” says Louisa Martone, Strategic Marketing Director, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “It is an area that the collision repair industry collectively needs to address. With this specific application, we’re focused