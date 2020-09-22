CollisionWeek

Getaround Selects Snapsheet Digital Claims Management Platform

Snapsheet announced the expansion of a long-term partnership with Getaround. The carsharing platform that empowers users to instantly access and drive cars nearby selected the Snapsheet Claims platform to digitize and automate its claims processes. The Snapsheet platform enables Getaround to expedite repairs and process claims, maximizing vehicle availability across its nationwide marketplace.

Snapsheet logoGetaround, which includes insurance coverage for every trip, has partnered with Snapsheet Appraisal Services to provide efficient auto physical damage appraisal services. As its business continues to grow, Getaround has tapped Snapsheet for its end-to-end claims management needs to support operations for its rapidly expanding network.

