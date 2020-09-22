I-CAR Launches ADAS Resource Library

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced the creation of an online Advanced Driver Assisted Systems (ADAS) resource library to provide the collision repair industry with a centralized information hub.

The complimentary resource features news and information relevant to ADAS training, topics and trends, including insights from ADAS Subject Matter Experts within I-CAR and the Inter-Industry.

For instance, a series of ADAS-related podcasts and webinars dive into considerations related to everything from proper calibration equipment to “[What Happens] When the ADAS Calibration Does NOT Work?” the title of a recent webinar featuring I-CAR Repairability Technical Support (RTS) Manager