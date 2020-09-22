Automechanika Buenos Aires Rescheduled to September 2022

In accordance with the health regulations, recommendations and requirements related to the ongoing coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic issued by the Argentina national government and the City of Buenos Aires, we as organizers of Automechanika Buenos Aires are forced to postpone Argentina’s international trade fair for the automotive service industry.

The event, originally scheduled for November this year, will be held from September 14 to 17, 2022 at La Rural Trade Center.

With this difficult decision, Messe Frankfurt Argentina and the Association of Argentine Components Manufacturers (AFAC) seek to support the sector through these challenging times, while giving priority to the well-being