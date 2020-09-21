Global Alliance for Vehicle Data Access Letter to Auto Manufacturers Raises Concerns on Vehicle Data Control

Disagrees with Auto Alliance position calling for Federal intervention in state vehicle data access regulations.
In an open letter to vehicle manufacturers, the Global Alliance for Vehicle Data Access (GAVDA), a group of global stakeholders and united by a goal of maintaining control by motor vehicle owners over personal and vehicle-generated data, detailed their disagreement with the Alliance of Automobile Innovation’s June 3 letter to the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee calling for Federal intervention into state efforts to address vehicle data access.
GAVDA, whose members include, a variety of associations representing consumer groups as well as automotive rental,
