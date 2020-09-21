Crash Champions Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Missouri

Marks entry into fifth state.

Crash Champions announced today its entry into Missouri with the acquisition of two collision repair centers. The acquisition includes Dodson Williams Automotive’s two locations at 502 W. Walnut and 2916 W. Republic in Springfield, Mo. that have been actives in the community for four decades.

“Crash Champions has been looking to enter the Springfield, Mo. market, and we could not have found a better partner than Dodson-Williams Automotive to continue our quest to be the collision company of choice for our mutual teammates and customers,” said Alan Saviano, COO of Crash Champions.

With this acquisition,