3M Donates Signature Event with Chip Foose to the Collision Repair Education Foundation Fundraiser Supporting Military Veterans and Collision Repair Schools

To show support for the Collision Industry and advancing career opportunities, 3M donated a signature event with Chip Foose, as well as other Chip Foose memorabilia, to the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) combined efforts to raise funds for the Hire Our Heroes program in addition to raising additional support for high school college collision programs as they start their new school semester.

Chip Foose has recently autographed 150 Hire Our Heroes graphically themed mini-hoods, which are available for purchase online. There are two different types of hoods: 135 with Chip’s signature which are available for $250 each and 15