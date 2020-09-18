U.S. Gasoline Consumption Up for Week Ending September 11

Weekly consumption at highest level since the start of the pandemic when compared to last year.

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that gasoline consumption for the week ending September 11 was up versus the previous week and the comparison to a year ago showed the smallest decline since March.

For the week ending September 11, gasoline consumption was up 1.0% versus the previous week.

The weekly gasoline consumption statistic is a leading indicator of traffic volume that influences auto claims.

The weekly percentage change had been down week-on-week for the previous two weeks leading