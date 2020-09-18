Auto Care Association Testifies in Support of Revisions to DMCA to Assure Aftermarket Access to OEM Software

On September 16, Aaron Lowe, senior vice president, regulatory and government affairs, Auto Care Association, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Intellectual Property Subcommittee in a hearing regarding whether legislative revisions are needed to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).

In his testimony, Lowe pointed to the major changes to automotive technology that have occurred since the passage of DMCA in 1998. Lowe expressed that no one could have anticipated back then that today’s vehicles would become “computers on wheels.” Presently, vehicle manufacturers are increasingly using firmware and software to control the function and operation of nearly every motor vehicle