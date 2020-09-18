AASP/MA Meets with Legislators on Appraiser Licensing Board Reform Legislation

On September 9, Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) Executive Director Evangelos “Lucky” Papageorg and Board members Ray Belsito, of Arnie’s Auto Body in Charlton, and Joshua Fuller, of Fuller Auto Body in Auburn, welcomed Senator Michael O. Moore (D-2nd Worcester), Representative Peter J. Durant (R-6th Worcester) and Representative Paul K. Frost (R-7th Worcester) to Fuller Auto Body for an in-person discussion on the association’s ongoing efforts to address issues within the Auto Damage Appraiser Licensing Board (ADALB) via Senate Bill 182.

The gathering followed a September 2 meeting between AASP/MA representatives and Senator John F. Keenan (D-Norfolk