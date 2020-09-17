Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $30 Million Sale/Leaseback of Crash Champions Collision Repair Center Properties

Cushman & Wakefield announced today the firm successfully executed a $30 million sale leaseback of a multiple collision repair facility operator Crash Champions property portfolio in the Greater Chicago region. The deal transacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Managing Director Jack Chang with Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and sourced the buyer in the deal.

“We had the honor and privilege to work with Crash Champions on their growth strategy through this recapitalization transaction,” said Chang, an industry expert who has sold $150 million in collision repair properties in just the past two years.

Chang provided guidance on deal structure