CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Kansas City Market

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Roe Body Shop, a 14,000 sq. ft. collision repair facility, located at 4715 Roe Parkway, Roeland Park, Kansas

This is the third CARSTAR facility for local repairer MJ Alagha, who also owns CARSTAR Crystal Lenexa and CARSTAR Crystal 135th Street in the Kansas City Metropolitan Area. Opening his first facility 15 years ago, MJ is excited to continue growing the business he loves.

“My reputation means everything to me and I am happy to be a part of CARSTAR because it has that family feel where we all help one another uphold that reputation