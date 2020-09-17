Caliber Reports Kept All Collision Repair Centers Operational During Pandemic

Largest collision repair center operator details efforts it took to navigate through pandemic. As promised, landlords to receive deferred payment at end of month. Projects it will add 100 new locations this year.

Caliber Collision, in communications with its landlord partners dated August 31, detailed the steps it took to maintain a strong financial position and keep their stores open and fully operational and teammates safe and employed through the pandemic.

According to the letter, some of the initiatives the company took included: