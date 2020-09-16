PPG Launches Waterborne Refinish System in China

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that its automotive refinish business in China launched a new waterborne coating system consisting of an epoxy primer, primer surfacer and clearcoat. The system complies with new environmental and volatile organic compound (VOC) standards in China that will take effect in December 2020.

“PPG is at the forefront of compliance with environmental regulations and product innovation,” said Pauline Yuen, PPG vice president, automotive refinish, Asia. “Through the launch of our new waterborne product offering, our customers are well-prepared to serve their customers with world-class products that comply with the new regulations.”

Launched in June, the