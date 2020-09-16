CollisionWeek

National Coatings and Supplies Supports Collision Industry Foundation Through Product Promotion

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that National Coatings and Supplies (NCS) has answered the call to help replenish the foundation’s assistance fund by making the generous donation of $25,000. NCS promoted to their customers that they would contribute a portion of the proceeds from every gallon of clear coat sold over a 2-month period, and their customers stepped up in a big way to help provide ongoing disaster assistance.

Collision Industry Foundation logoThe CIF industry assistance fund is in need of new donations after helping hundreds of individuals impacted by COVID-19. NCS is the first donor responding to CIF’s latest request for

