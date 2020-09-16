Fix Auto USA Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Oregon

New location is third Fix Auto location for two franchise partners in ownership group.

Fix Auto USA announced its newest location, Fix Auto Clackamas in the Portland, Ore. market. Fix Auto Clackamas is owned and operated by Franchise Partners Camille Eber and William Bray, who, along with Dave McCollum Jr.. Together, Eber and Bray also operate two additional Portland Metro locations; Fix Auto Gladstone and Fix Auto Portland East.

“It’s always fulfilling to witness existing Franchise Partners leverage our platform to expand their operations; as Camille and William have done twice, now. As with Fix Auto Lake Forest and Fix