CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Auto USA Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Oregon

Fix Auto USA Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Oregon

By Leave a Comment

New location is third Fix Auto location for two franchise partners in ownership group.

Fix Auto USA announced its newest location, Fix Auto Clackamas in the Portland, Ore. market. Fix Auto Clackamas is owned and operated by Franchise Partners Camille Eber and William Bray, who, along with Dave McCollum Jr.. Together, Eber and Bray also operate two additional Portland Metro locations; Fix Auto Gladstone and Fix Auto Portland East.  

Fix Auto Clackamas

 “It’s always fulfilling to witness existing Franchise Partners leverage our platform to expand their operations; as Camille and William have done twice, now. As with Fix Auto Lake Forest and Fix

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey