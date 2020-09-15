Collision Repair Education Foundation Thanks Insurance Industry for Support of Critical Resources to Schools Impacted by COVID-19

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) publicly thanked the insurance industry for rallying behind it during a time when raising funds is extremely difficult. Six extremely generous insurance organizations have stepped in to offer their support, donating funds that can help CREF make good on its mission of connecting the next generation of collision repairers with education and resources to help further advance the industry at large. Donations to CREF are down nearly 50 percent due to COVID-19, putting critical programs, including school grants and support, in jeopardy for 2020 and beyond.

More information on the Foundation and how to financially support its efforts to improve the industry’s entry-level education system are available online.

“The industry has always placed a premium on education and investing in the next generation of collision repair professionals,” said Clark Plucinski, CREF Executive Director. “With so many of our own facing difficult times, we know giving can be challenging. I would like to thank the insurance community for mobilizing to support our work and humbly call on those in position to offer their support to do so. No donation is too big or too small.”

The Collision Repair Education Fund would like to thank the following insurers for their generous 2020 donations:

Allstate

Erie Insurance

Farmers Insurance

GEICO

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Nationwide

State Farm

USAA

Shane Wohlrabe, Erie Insurance VP Material Damage Claims noted, “Erie Insurance is proud to support the Collision Repair Education Foundation in their critical mission of promoting and training men and women for careers in the collision repair industry.

D. Ryan West, Claims AVP at GEICO added, “GEICO is extremely proud to work with CREF and their efforts to encourage and support men and women across the country who are looking for a chance to start a solid career with unlimited growth opportunities. The collision repair industry is a wonderful place to develop and match your skills to a service that is in great demand.”

CREF is committed to helping schools remain at the cutting-edge of the collision industry by providing both cash grants and in-kind product donations of state-of-the-art tools, equipment, and materials. Each year through generous industry support, the Foundation provides schools with access to the Ultimate Collision Education Makeover, repair information software through our Collision Repair Schools Solutions Survey, and numerous product donation opportunities.

“Our school and countless students have benefitted greatly from the support of the Collision Repair Education Foundation,” said Laura Salas, Contra Costa College (San Pablo, CA) collision instructor. “Without access to the resources they provide, we may not have much of a program at all. Those that can support CREF will receive value back in spades, as today’s aspiring collision repair professionals are smart, motivated, and ready to work. They just need the chance to keep learning.”

Industry members looking to join CREF in supporting high school and college collision programs, please contact CREF Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at Brandon.Eckenrode@ed foundation.org.