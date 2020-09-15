AASP/NJ Members Earned Auto Body License Renewal Certificates at Virtual Training Event

Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) members earned certificates that can be used toward their auto body license renewal this fall by attending Truck Bedside Replacement: OE Procedure and Estimating Considerations, the association’s virtual training event presented by Larry Montanez of P&L Consultants LLC, on September 3.

Montanez walked attendees through a step-by-step estimating process designed to help ensure that shops will receive fair reimbursement for properly repairing vehicles to OEM standards. He used estimates for the bedside panel replacement on both a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck and a 2019 model to demonstrate all that should