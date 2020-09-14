Survey Illustrates Misconceptions about Marijuana Use and Driving

Mothers Against Drunk Driving survey finds one in eight U.S. adults admit driving under influence of marijuana.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), celebrating its 40th Anniversary of its founding in September, has released a new survey that measures the American public’s attitudes and knowledge about the impact of marijuana on traffic safety.

According to the survey, that was funded by State Farm and General Motors, one in eight U.S. adults admits to having driven under the influence of marijuana. And as more states legalize marijuana use, 76% of the American public believe that incidents of driving after consuming marijuana will