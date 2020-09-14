Small Business Optimism Rebounds in August Exceeding Historical Average

The NFIB research shows seven of ten index components increased in August. Uncertainty Index also increased.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Optimism Index increased 1.4 points in August to 100.2, a reading slightly above the historical 46-year average. Seven of the 10 Index components improved, two declined, and one was unchanged. The NFIB Uncertainty Index increased two points in August to 90, the second-highest reading since 2017.

“Small businesses are working hard to recover from the state shutdowns and effects of COVID-19,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. “We are seeing areas of improvement in the small business