MITCHCO Collision Repair Acquires New Location in Titusville, Florida

MITCHCO Collision Repair announces it acquired Rice’s Body Shop in Titusville, Fla., its fourth location this year in Brevard County.
Rice’s Body Shop opened in 1974. Billy Rice JR and his family have a long history in the collision repair industry. MITCHCO Collision Repair has locations in Merritt Island, Melbourne, Indian Harbour Beach and Titusville.
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.