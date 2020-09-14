CollisionWeek

MITCHCO Collision Repair Acquires New Location in Titusville, Florida

MITCHCO Collision Repair announces it acquired Rice’s Body Shop in Titusville, Fla.,  its fourth location this year in Brevard County.

MITCHCO Collision Repair logoRice’s Body Shop opened in 1974. Billy Rice JR and his family have a long history in the collision repair industry. MITCHCO Collision Repair has locations in Merritt Island, Melbourne, Indian Harbour Beach and Titusville.

