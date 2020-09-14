Miller Crockart Named Chief Revenue Officer at UK’s Thatcham Research

Thatcham Research announced the appointment of Miller Crockart as Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created role, Miller will be responsible for revenue generation and developing strategic partnerships to support Thatcham Research’s increasingly ambitious research agenda. Miller will report to Jonathan Hewett, Chief Executive.

Hewett said “Miller joins us at a pivotal time as changes accelerate across the automotive, mobility and insurance markets. Thatcham Research’s role in providing insight and intelligence to help insurers, vehicle manufacturers and governments to plot a course through automated and connected vehicles, electrification and regulatory change has never been more important. Miller’s appointment will strengthen