Department of Labor Revises Regulations to Clarify Paid Leave Requirements under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) today revisions to regulations that implemented the paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).

The revisions made by the new rule clarify workers’ rights and employers’ responsibilities under the FFCRA’s paid leave provisions, in light of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in an Aug. 3, 2020, decision that found portions of the regulations invalid.

The revisions do the following: